GoldandBlack - Purdue announces fund-raising campaign to deal with COVID-19 fallout

Bracing for the financial impact of what could be a football-less fall — and still dealing with the impact already felt from the COVID-19 pandemic — Purdue and the John Purdue Club announced on Tuesday their "More Than A Game" fund-raising campaign, in hopes of generating new funds to help ease the string of shortfalls certain to come.

Purdue, the rest of the Big Ten, and the rest of college football must prepare for the worst, as the season will be profoundly impacted, if not canceled altogether. At best, TV money might be salvaged but that would still leave significant shortages from budgeted game-day revenues, canceled non-conference games and any number of other budgetary gaps.

In the past few days, the Big Ten has reportedly been on the brink of canceling or postponing the 2020 season.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski has estimated the revenue total tied directly to football as being in the ballpark of $60 million.

