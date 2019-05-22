Purdue on Wednesday announced most of its 2019-2020 non-conference men's basketball, though some significant pieces still remaining to fall into place.

Notably, the Boilermakers' ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Games draws have yet to be announced. Purdue is expected to go on the road against a Big East opponent for the Gavitt pairing, and is likely to get a home game in the Challenge, again making for a schedule loaded with power-conference opponents, when you factor in a home game vs. Texas, a Crossroads Classic meeting with Butler and Purdue's yet-to-be-determined Emerald Coast Classic draw. The field includes Florida State, Tennessee and VCU.

Here's the portion of the schedule Purdue announced Wednesday.