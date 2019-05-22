News More News
Purdue announces most of its non-conference schedule

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
Purdue on Wednesday announced most of its 2019-2020 non-conference men's basketball, though some significant pieces still remaining to fall into place.

Notably, the Boilermakers' ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Games draws have yet to be announced. Purdue is expected to go on the road against a Big East opponent for the Gavitt pairing, and is likely to get a home game in the Challenge, again making for a schedule loaded with power-conference opponents, when you factor in a home game vs. Texas, a Crossroads Classic meeting with Butler and Purdue's yet-to-be-determined Emerald Coast Classic draw. The field includes Florida State, Tennessee and VCU.

Here's the portion of the schedule Purdue announced Wednesday.

Table Name
Date Opponent Venue

11/5/2019

GREEN BAY

Mackey Arena

11/9/2019

TEXAS

Mackey Arena

11/12-14/2019

(Gavitt Games)

11/16/2019

CHICAGO STATE

Mackey Arena

11/23/2019

vs. Jacksonville State (ECC)

Mackey Arena

11/29/2019

Emerald Coast Classic

Northwest Florida State

Destin, Fla.

11/30/2019

Emerald Coast Classic

Northwest Florida State

Destin, Fla.

12/3-4/2019

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

12/17/2019

at Ohio

Convocations Center (Athens, Ohio)

12/21/2019

vs. Butler (Crossroads Classic)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

12/28/2019

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Mackey Arena
