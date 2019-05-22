Purdue announces most of its non-conference schedule
Purdue on Wednesday announced most of its 2019-2020 non-conference men's basketball, though some significant pieces still remaining to fall into place.
Notably, the Boilermakers' ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Games draws have yet to be announced. Purdue is expected to go on the road against a Big East opponent for the Gavitt pairing, and is likely to get a home game in the Challenge, again making for a schedule loaded with power-conference opponents, when you factor in a home game vs. Texas, a Crossroads Classic meeting with Butler and Purdue's yet-to-be-determined Emerald Coast Classic draw. The field includes Florida State, Tennessee and VCU.
Here's the portion of the schedule Purdue announced Wednesday.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|
11/5/2019
|
GREEN BAY
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/9/2019
|
TEXAS
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/12-14/2019
|
(Gavitt Games)
|
—
|
11/16/2019
|
CHICAGO STATE
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/23/2019
|
vs. Jacksonville State (ECC)
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/29/2019
|
Emerald Coast Classic
|
Northwest Florida State
Destin, Fla.
|
11/30/2019
|
Emerald Coast Classic
|
Northwest Florida State
Destin, Fla.
|
12/3-4/2019
|
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
|
—
|
12/17/2019
|
at Ohio
|
Convocations Center (Athens, Ohio)
|
12/21/2019
|
vs. Butler (Crossroads Classic)
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
|
12/28/2019
|
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|
Mackey Arena
