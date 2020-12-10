GoldandBlack - Purdue announces series with North Carolina

Purdue announces series with North Carolina
🚨 Future Schedule Announcement 🚨#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/3S7p9YNCqx— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 10, 2020
Purdue announced a two-game series with North Carolina today.
The Tar Heels will play in West Lafayette in 2027, while the Boilermakers will play in Chapel Hill in 2031. The schools never have met.
Purdue played an ACC team in 2018, when Boston College visited West Lafayette. Purdue was supposed to visit BC this season, but the Big Ten scrubbed non-conference games.
The Boilermakers already have several ACC schools on future schedules. Purdue is slated to play at Syracuse in 2022 and at Virginia Tech in 2023. Wake Forest comes to Purdue in 2026, while the Boilers return the visit in 2028.
