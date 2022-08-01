Purdue announces training camp schedule

Purdue takes its first steps toward the start of the 2022 season on Tuesday when it opens training camp.

The Boilermakers will have 18 practices leading up to the season opener on Sept. 1 vs. Penn State at 8 p.m. ET in Ross-Ade Stadium.

The first eight practices from Aug. 2-12 are open to the media and public. All practices after August 12 are closed. The final practice is Aug. 29.



All practices will take place either on the outdoor practice fields at the Bimel Practice Complex or on the Mollenkopf Athletic Center indoor field, depending on weather.

Entering his sixth season at Purdue coach, Jeff Brohm is coming off a 9-4 season capped by a rousing overtime win vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

NOTE: Dates and times for practices after August 12 are not allowed for publication.