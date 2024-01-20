When Iowa came to Purdue earlier in the season, it didn't have an answer for Zach Edey or Braden Smith.



Purdue traveled to Iowa on Saturday to play the second game of the season against the Hawkeyes, and Fran McCaffery's Iowa squad still doesn't have an answer for Zach Edey or Braden Smith.





Purdue rolled the Hawkeyes, 84-70, behind another 30 point Zach Edey performance and another triple-double threatening performance from Braden Smith.



Edey had 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Smith didn't get to double-digits, but he controlled the game for Purdue getting 9 points, 6 boards, and 9 assists as he continues to torment Iowa.



Iowa jumped out to a strong start with Payton Sandfort hitting a three on its first possession. Iowa extended its lead to 14-10 when Mason Gillis threw an errant pass towards the wing and Tony Perkins deflected then stole the pass and took off down the court. He finished with a thunderous jam that got the Iowa fans frenzied, but the celebration would halt soon after when Braden Smith started cooking.



Smith hit Mason Gillis in the corner with a cross court pass for a three, and then drove baseline and hit an open Morton with a bounce pass for a mid-range jumper that would give Purdue the lead 19-18 with under 12 to play in the first half.



That sparked would would be a 14-0 run capped off by a Braden Smith lay up.



Iowa's bigs were in foul trouble early and Fran McCaffery was forced to his bench int he first half. It worked for them late, with Price Sandfort, the younger brother of Payton Sandfort, hit a three to cut Purdue's lead to 45-34 right before the half, but Fletcher Loyer responded for Purdue with a lay up that gave Purdue a 47-34 lead going into the half.



Purdue's offense continued to hum in the second half and a familiar formula looked to pull Purdue away with Smith driving and kicking out across the court to Mason Gillis in the corner. Gillis knocked down the three and Purdue took a 62-45 lead.



But Smith would turn the ball over inside on the next possession and the Iowa offense would capitalize. Payton Sandfort would hit a three and then Ben Krikke would knock down a mid-range shot as part of an 8-0 Hawkeyes run that cut the game to 64-53.



But neither teams could get stops and the game hovered around the ten point mark until Josh Dix stole a dribble from Braden Smith and got fouled. His first free throw bounced off the back of the rim and up before going in. His second free throw had the game at 78-70 with four minutes to play.



Both teams would go scoreless for the next three minutes of game action until Lance Jones hit the final dagger, stepping back into a three with the shot clock winding down, giving Purdue an 81-70 lead.





