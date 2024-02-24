Purdue heads to Ann Arbor as it closes in on the Big Ten Title.

Purdue's magic number is 2. If Purdue wins at Michigan, it will need just one more win to guarantee at least a share of the Big Ten title and two to clinch it outright.



#3 Purdue 24-3 (13-3) might possibly climb up the AP poll as well with another dominant win this week, is at the exact opposite position of Michigan 8-19 (3-13) who sits firmly in last place in the Big Ten.



The two teams have already played once this season with Purdue dominating Michigan from the jump at home, winning 99-67 behind a surging 26 point Lance Jones game while Purdue got to its bench early and got to keep them out on the floor late.



Speaking of Purdue's bench, Purdue's is coming off one of its best performances of the season, highlighted by redshirt freshman Camden Heide going for 18 points in 19 minutes on a perfect 7 of 7 from the floor that included four three-pointers, and a put back dunk.



Purdue has won 10 of its last 11 while Michigan has just 1 win in its 11.



Juwan Howard is on the hot seat while Painter looks to capture his second straight #1 seed.



Crazy things happen in college basketball, but this game looks like the mismatch in Michigan.

Michigan Starting Five PPG RPG APG 2FM-A 3FM-A Dug McDaniel 5-11 | 175 lbs. | So. 16.6 3.8 4.6 79-171 (.462) 44-122 (.361) Nimari Burnett 6-4 | 200 lbs. | Sr. 9.7 4.2 2.5 44-92 (.478) 45-126 (.357) Terrance Williams 6-7 | 225 lbs. | Sr. 12.4 4.4 1.3 60-125 (.480) 46-115 (.400) Olivier Nkamhoua 6-9 | 235 lbs. | Sr. 14.8 7.1 2.7 127-220 (.577) 27-81 (.333) Tarris Reed 6-10 | 265 lbs. | So. 9.3 7.1 0.6 95-177 (.537) 1-3 (.333)

Tough season getting tougher

Juwan Howard might or might not be done at his alma mater after this season. If this is the last of Howard as head coach at Wolverines, it will be a sad swan song as Michigan's season has gone from bad to worse as it goes to host the Big Ten leading #3 Purdue Boilermakers.



Michigan has lost 10 of its last 11 games. Going back further, Michigan is 2 of 16 in its last 18 games.



But it's more than just the losses, it's how Michigan is losing. Michigan lost by 14 points to a Ty Berry-less Northwestern team on Thursday. 10 points to in state rival Michigan State at home. A 29 point loss on the road to Illinois after losing by 20 points to Nebraska on the road.



Those are Michigan's last five games. The results weren't much prettier in the games before it including a 32 point loss at Mackey Arena in January. Michigan is at the bottom of the Big Ten in standings with the worst defense by far in the Big Ten.



There's nothing in Michigan or Purdue's season that suggests this will be a competitive game.

Dug McDaniel suspension over

The bizarre road only suspension for Michigan's best player and lead guard, Dug McDaniel, is now over. So he'll get to finish out the final four games of the season, but that suspension left him absent from Purdue's beat down the first time these two played at Mackey Arena.



McDaniel will now get to provide shot and play making that was sorely lacking against Purdue in the first game.



With the schedule, McDaniel had missed 3 of the last 4 games with Michigan being on the road for three-quarters of its last four games.



McDaniel played against Michigan State on February 17th and struggled.



McDaniel was just 4 of 13 from the floor with 5 turnovers against the in-state rival Spartans. He efficiency has not been there since starting his suspension.



McDaniel is shooting 30% from threes since his suspension started and just 36.5% from the floor. Will regular minutes get him right or is McDaniel's season just like the Wolverines - lost?

Michigan defensive woes meet the second best offense in the country.