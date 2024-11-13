VIDEO: Jenkins & Hartwig talk Senior Day, Purdue memories and more

Purdue seniors Gus Hartwig and Kydran Jenkins talk Senior Day, Purdue memories, why they returned this season and more ahead of their final home game at Ross-Add Stadium this weekend.
Head coach Ryan Walters says "words can't describe" how much current Purdue seniors mean to him.
Purdue's Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Jason Simmons talk to media ahead of Penn State matchup.
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.
