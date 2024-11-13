Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
VIDEO: Jenkins & Hartwig talk Senior Day, Purdue memories and more
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue seniors Gus Hartwig and Kydran Jenkins talk Senior Day, Purdue memories, why they returned this season and more ahead of their final home game at Ross-Add Stadium this weekend.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
