#4 Purdue's hot start hasn't gotten any colder. Purdue is coming off a 19 point win against Hofstra. Purdue is 1-0 in the Big Ten with a win at home against Minnesota.



Nebraska lost their conference opener to Indiana on the road, 81-65.



Purdue is 9-0 on the season.



Nebraska is 6-4.



Zach Edey has scored 20+ points in 8 straight games. One more and he will break the record for most 20+ point games in a row by a player of his size. Zach Edey has won player of the week for the Big Ten the last two weeks. Fletcher Loyer has been freshman of the week the last two weeks.



Nebraska hope to get Sam Griesel back as they look to pull the upset off against the #4 team in the nation.