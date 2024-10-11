Purdue at No. 23 Illinois: How to watch, betting odds and more

It is just over 24 hours until Purdue kicks off another rivalry game, when it travels to Champaign to take on No. 23 Illinois. The Boilermakers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and notch what would be a monumental upset of the Illini. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds and more.

Purdue leads 48-45-6

The Boilermakers have taken a slight lead over their rivals from Champaign in recent years, defeating Illinois in seven of the last eight meetings, and 15 out of the last 19. Purdue is currently on a four-game winning streak, with the last Illini victory coming in 2019. Saturday will be the just the fourth time Illinois is ranked when the two teams play since 2000, with Purdue winning two of three in such matchups.

The Boilermakers look to keep the Cannon Trophy in West Lafayette for a fifth consecutive season with a victory.