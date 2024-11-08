Purdue at Ohio State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue football (1-7) is back on the road to begin the home stretch of the season, traveling to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State (7-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers will aim to pull off the biggest upset of the college football season against the College Football Playoff contenders presiding in Columbus.

Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.