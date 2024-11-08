Purdue at Ohio State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue football (1-7) is back on the road to begin the home stretch of the season, traveling to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State (7-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers will aim to pull off the biggest upset of the college football season against the College Football Playoff contenders presiding in Columbus.
Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.
When, where and how to watch:
When: Saturday, November 9th at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Columbus, Ohio
Stadium: Ohio Stadium (102,780)
TV: FOX - Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Color), Jenny Taft (Sideline)
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Ryan Day
Purdue: Ryan Walters - (2nd season at Purdue; 2nd overall)
Coaching record: 5-15
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-15
Record against Ohio State: 0-1
Accolades: N/A
Ohio State: Ryan Day - (6th season at Ohio State; 6th overall)
Coaching record: 63-9
Coaching record at Northwestern: 63-9
Record against Purdue: 2-0
Accolades: 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2x Big Ten Champion
Series History:
Ohio State leads 42-15-2
Purdue has had a knack for pulling off upsets against the Buckeyes, doing so three times between 2009 and 2018, but Ohio State still has a commanding lead in the all-time series. The Buckeyes also haven't lost to Purdue in Columbus since 1988.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a -37.5 underdog and the over/under for the matchup is set at 53.5, via FanDuel Sportsbook.