As Big Ten play resumes later this week, the Boilermakers' greatest need moving forward is simple: Just put the ball in the basket.

That may sound like oversimplification, but Purdue's results to this point have laid bare the single element above all others that has held it back and been the difference between its 8-5 record thus far — 7-4 in non-conference, 1-1 in the Big Ten — and something very different.

It's not been a matter of running effective offense, though Purdue is far from a finished product in that sense, but much more so the ability to cash in on it.