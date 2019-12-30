Purdue At The Turn: Where the Boilermakers stand as Big Ten play resumes
More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage
Purdue's been in this position before.
Twelve months ago, actually.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers closed non-conference play with a suspense-free romp over Central Michigan, finishing 7-4 in non-Big Ten regular season games; they're 8-5 overall.
A year ago at this time, Purdue was 7-4 in non-conference games, and 8-5 overall, a few months prior to winning the Big Ten, and then falling an eyelash short of the Final Four.
This year's team is very, very different from last year's, to the point comparisons aren't even worth making. But last year does serve as a reminder that In college basketball, things can turn in a hurry, and that will be Purdue's hope now.
Now, a more in-depth look at the State of Purdue as Big Ten play resumes later this week vs. Minnesota.
WHAT TO MAKE OF IT ALL
Purdue was tested by a strong schedule, highlighted by excellent defensive teams and a variety of styles.
That should be taken into account when assessing the Boilermakers' offensive struggles. They're averaging 69.5 points per game — that's non-conference and two Big Ten games — but that number drops to 60.5 against high-majors (or their equivalent).
Purdue's faced good defensive teams — but also lost at Nebraska, who's not so good — but that being said, the Boilermakers do own much of their lack of productivity.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news