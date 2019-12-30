More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage

Purdue's been in this position before.

Twelve months ago, actually.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers closed non-conference play with a suspense-free romp over Central Michigan, finishing 7-4 in non-Big Ten regular season games; they're 8-5 overall.

A year ago at this time, Purdue was 7-4 in non-conference games, and 8-5 overall, a few months prior to winning the Big Ten, and then falling an eyelash short of the Final Four.

This year's team is very, very different from last year's, to the point comparisons aren't even worth making. But last year does serve as a reminder that In college basketball, things can turn in a hurry, and that will be Purdue's hope now.

Now, a more in-depth look at the State of Purdue as Big Ten play resumes later this week vs. Minnesota.