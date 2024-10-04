Purdue takes the field for the first time without offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Saturday, when it travels to take on Wisconsin in Madison. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds and more.

It has been a one-sided affair between Purdue and Wisconsin over the years, particularly since Joe Tiller's last victory over the Badgers in 2003. The Boilermakers trail Wisconsin 29-53-8 all-time, which includes a current 17-game losing streak. Purdue is just 13-29-5 in Madison during that time as well. Ryan Walters will have the opportunity to do something the three head coaches before him couldn't accomplish on Saturday afternoon.