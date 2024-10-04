PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads Purdue onto the field Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-0. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue takes the field for the first time without offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Saturday, when it travels to take on Wisconsin in Madison. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds and more.

When, where and how to watch:

When: 12:00 PM ET

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI (75,822)

TV: BTN - Mark Followill (PxP), Jake Butt (Color), Brooke Fletcher (Sidelines)

Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)

Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Luke Fickell

Purdue: Ryan Walters

Coaching record: 5-11

Coaching record at Purdue: 5-11

Record against Wisconsin: 0-1


Wisconsin: Luke Fickell

Coaching record: 73-33

Coaching record at Wisconsin: 10-8

Record against Purdue: 1-1

Accolades: Walter Camp COY, Bear Bryant COY, Eddie Robinson COY (2021), 3x AAC COY

Series History:

It has been a one-sided affair between Purdue and Wisconsin over the years, particularly since Joe Tiller's last victory over the Badgers in 2003. The Boilermakers trail Wisconsin 29-53-8 all-time, which includes a current 17-game losing streak. Purdue is just 13-29-5 in Madison during that time as well. Ryan Walters will have the opportunity to do something the three head coaches before him couldn't accomplish on Saturday afternoon.

Betting odds and trends:

As of Thursday night, Purdue is a 13.5-point underdog (+385 moneyline) and the over/under is 44.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin Betting Trends in 2024
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Western Michigan

-24 (DNC)

57 (UNDER)

28-14 WISC

South Dakota

-18.5 (DNC)

45.5 (UNDER)

27-13 WISC

Alabama

+15.5 (DNC)

47 (OVER)

42-10 ALA

USC

+14.5 (DNC)

50.5 (OVER)

38-21 USC
Purdue Betting Trends in 2024
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Indiana State

-34.5 (COV)

52 (Under)

49-0 Purdue

Notre Dame

+7.5 (DNC)

47 (OVER)

66-7 ND

Oregon State

+1.5 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

38-21 OSU

Nebraska

+10 (DNC)

47 (UNDER)

28-10 NEB
