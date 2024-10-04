Purdue at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting odds and more
Purdue takes the field for the first time without offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Saturday, when it travels to take on Wisconsin in Madison. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds and more.
When, where and how to watch:
When: 12:00 PM ET
Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI (75,822)
TV: BTN - Mark Followill (PxP), Jake Butt (Color), Brooke Fletcher (Sidelines)
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Luke Fickell
Purdue: Ryan Walters
Coaching record: 5-11
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-11
Record against Wisconsin: 0-1
Wisconsin: Luke Fickell
Coaching record: 73-33
Coaching record at Wisconsin: 10-8
Record against Purdue: 1-1
Accolades: Walter Camp COY, Bear Bryant COY, Eddie Robinson COY (2021), 3x AAC COY
Series History:
It has been a one-sided affair between Purdue and Wisconsin over the years, particularly since Joe Tiller's last victory over the Badgers in 2003. The Boilermakers trail Wisconsin 29-53-8 all-time, which includes a current 17-game losing streak. Purdue is just 13-29-5 in Madison during that time as well. Ryan Walters will have the opportunity to do something the three head coaches before him couldn't accomplish on Saturday afternoon.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Thursday night, Purdue is a 13.5-point underdog (+385 moneyline) and the over/under is 44.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
Western Michigan
|
-24 (DNC)
|
57 (UNDER)
|
28-14 WISC
|
South Dakota
|
-18.5 (DNC)
|
45.5 (UNDER)
|
27-13 WISC
|
Alabama
|
+15.5 (DNC)
|
47 (OVER)
|
42-10 ALA
|
USC
|
+14.5 (DNC)
|
50.5 (OVER)
|
38-21 USC
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
Indiana State
|
-34.5 (COV)
|
52 (Under)
|
49-0 Purdue
|
Notre Dame
|
+7.5 (DNC)
|
47 (OVER)
|
66-7 ND
|
Oregon State
|
+1.5 (DNC)
|
51 (OVER)
|
38-21 OSU
|
Nebraska
|
+10 (DNC)
|
47 (UNDER)
|
28-10 NEB