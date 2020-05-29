GoldandBlack - Purdue athletic department announces plan to return to summer activity

Purdue's athletic department will begin working toward a normal summer routine, beginning June 8.

In a statement released to GoldandBlack.com Friday afternoon, athletic director Mike Bobinski said that that date would serve as the beginning of a "five-week phased approach" to bringing Purdue's football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball and soccer student-athletes back to campus and back to off-season training.

In-person classes at Purdue remain closed through the summer, as schoolwork has moved online.

"In an effort to provide the most secure and healthy environment possible, a single team will be brought back each week," Bobinski's statement said, "allowing the opportunity to adapt and adjust procedures based on any changes in guidance or circumstance."

GoldandBlack.com has learned that Purdue's football team will begin its off-season training June 8. Men's basketball is expected to follow suit on or around June 15.

Bobinski's full statement below ...

I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for the leadership of President Mitch Daniels, the Purdue University Board of Trustees, the Safe Campus Task Force and the Big Ten Conference, during what continues to be a unique and challenging period of time in our history.

During these uncertain times, I’m proud of the way our student-athletes, coaches and staff have stayed together and found new ways to be productive and engaged. Our commitment remains to provide a world-class education, athletic program and student-athlete experience in a safe and healthy environment for each of our more than 500 Boilermaker student-athletes. We look forward to welcoming them all back to campus in the months ahead.

Be safe, stay well and Boiler Up!