The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' conference opener against Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia transfer and starting cornerback Nyland Green could return to make his Purdue debut against the Cornhuskers after missing the first three games of the season, being questionable. Green is expected to slide into the starting lineup opposite Markevious Brown and Kyndrich Breedlove at cornerback upon his return.

Two new additions to the injury report are starting safety Antonio Stevens, rush end CJ Madden, and wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal who are all listed as out this afternoon.

The pass catching trio of Jahmal Edrine, CJ Smith and George Burhenn all remain out, with Edrine missing his second straight and Burhenn missing his third straight.