ago football

Purdue Availability Report: Antonio Stevens, CJ Madden out for Purdue

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' conference opener against Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia transfer and starting cornerback Nyland Green could return to make his Purdue debut against the Cornhuskers after missing the first three games of the season, being questionable. Green is expected to slide into the starting lineup opposite Markevious Brown and Kyndrich Breedlove at cornerback upon his return.

Two new additions to the injury report are starting safety Antonio Stevens, rush end CJ Madden, and wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal who are all listed as out this afternoon.

The pass catching trio of Jahmal Edrine, CJ Smith and George Burhenn all remain out, with Edrine missing his second straight and Burhenn missing his third straight.

Purdue Players QUESTIONABLE vs. Nebraska
Player Position Designation

Joe Anderson

DL

QUESTIONABLE

Nyland Green

CB

QUESTIONABLE
Purdue Players OUT vs. Nebraska
Player Position Designation

CJ Smith

WR

OUT

Jahmal Edrine

WR

OUT

Owen Davis

LB

OUT

Antonio Stevens

LB

OUT

George Burhenn

TE

OUT

Joe Strickland

DL

OUT

Smiley Bradford

DB

OUT

Jayden Dixon-Veal

DB

OUT

Salim Turner-Muhammad

DB

OUT

Joshua Sales Jr.

OL

OUT

CJ Madden

EDGE

OUT
