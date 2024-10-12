Advertisement

Published Oct 12, 2024
Purdue Availability Report: Hudson Card headlines Boilers out vs Illinois
Dub Jellison
The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' conference opener against Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Hudson Card headlines the list of Boilermakers who are sidelined as he works to get back from concussion protocol. Redshirt freshman signal caller Ryan Browne is penciled in as the starter in Card's absence, and will make his first career start against the Illini on Saturday.

Purdue Players QUESTIONABLE vs. Wisconsin
PlayerPositionDesignation

Mo Omonode

DL

QUESTIONABLE

Antonio Stevens

DB

QUESTIONABLE

Purdue Players OUT vs. Illinois
PlayerPositionDesignation

Hudson Card

QB

OUT

CJ Madden

RE

OUT

George Burhenn

TE

OUT

Mo Omonode

DL

OUT

Jayden Dixon-Veal

WR

OUT

Joshua Sales Jr.

OL

OUT

Salim Turner-Muhammad

DB

OUT

Winston Berglund

LB

OUT

CJ Smith

WR

OUT

