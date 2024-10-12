Purdue Availability Report: Hudson Card headlines Boilers out vs Illinois

in other news
VIDEO: Purdue women’s basketball 10/9 media availability
A quartet of Boilermakers met with the media before Wednesday’s preseason practice.
Purdue lacks wins, still has energy
Boilermakers are holding onto their intensity, even after a Saturday thrashing at Wisconsin.
VIDEO: Jahmal Edrine & Max Klare pre-Illinois media availability
Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine and tight end Max Klare talk to the media ahead of Illinois matchup.
VIDEO: Reggie Love III & Botros Alisandro pre-Illinois media availability
Purdue running back Reggie Love III and cornerback Botros Alisandro speak to the media ahead of Illinois clash.
Purdue football fighting to keep wheels on the track amid 1-4 start
Despite a 1-4 start to the season, Ryan Walters and Purdue are looking to keep the wheels on the track.
The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' conference opener against Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Hudson Card headlines the list of Boilermakers who are sidelined as he works to get back from concussion protocol. Redshirt freshman signal caller Ryan Browne is penciled in as the starter in Card's absence, and will make his first career start against the Illini on Saturday.