2026 QB commit de-commits from Purdue

2026 QB commit de-commits from Purdue

A 2026 QB announces he's opening his recruitment back up.

 • Casey Bartley
Purdue interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons ready for opportunity

Purdue interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons ready for opportunity

It's been a whirlwind for Purdue interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons, but it's an opportunity he's ready for.

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jason Simmons pre-Wisconsin

VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jason Simmons pre-Wisconsin

Hudson Card and interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons talk prior to game against Wisconsin.

 • Dub Jellison
Published Oct 5, 2024
Purdue Availability Report: Jahmal Edrine questionable against Wisconsin
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' conference opener against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine could play for the first time since the Notre Dame game as he is listed as questionable for the game. Defensive lineman Mo Omonode is also listed as questionable, appearing on the availability report for the first time this season.

Starting strong safety Antonio Stevens and rush end CJ Madden are both out for a second consecutive game as they recover from respective injuries. Pass catchers CJ Smith, George Burhenn and Jayden Dixon-Veal all remain sidelined as well.

Those notable inactive Boilermakers are in addition to cornerback Markevious Brown, who was dismissed from the program as announced earlier this morning. Brown's departure now leaves the cornerback position with an opening, which is expected to be filled by Botros Alisandro or Tarrion Grant.

Purdue Players QUESTIONABLE vs. Wisconsin
PlayerPositionDesignation

Jahmal Edrine

WR

QUESTIONABLE

Mo Omonode

DL

QUESTIONABLE

Purdue Players OUT vs. Wisconsin
PlayerPositionDesignation

CJ Smith

WR

OUT

Owen Davis

LB

OUT

Antonio Stevens

S

OUT

George Burhenn

TE

OUT

Jayden Dixon-Veal

DB

OUT

Salim Turner-Muhammad

DB

OUT

Joshua Sales Jr.

OL

OUT

CJ Madden

EDGE

OUT

Markevious Brown

CB

OUT

