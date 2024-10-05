Purdue Availability Report: Jahmal Edrine questionable against Wisconsin

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' conference opener against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine could play for the first time since the Notre Dame game as he is listed as questionable for the game. Defensive lineman Mo Omonode is also listed as questionable, appearing on the availability report for the first time this season.

Starting strong safety Antonio Stevens and rush end CJ Madden are both out for a second consecutive game as they recover from respective injuries. Pass catchers CJ Smith, George Burhenn and Jayden Dixon-Veal all remain sidelined as well.

Those notable inactive Boilermakers are in addition to cornerback Markevious Brown, who was dismissed from the program as announced earlier this morning. Brown's departure now leaves the cornerback position with an opening, which is expected to be filled by Botros Alisandro or Tarrion Grant.