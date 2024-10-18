Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' Friday night clash with Oregon in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Quarterback Hudson Card remains sidelined, missing his second straight game, while that doesn't change Purdue's plans at the position with Ryan Browne getting the start regardless of Card's status.

Starting cornerback Nyland Green is also out after playing the last two games, which will thrust both Botros Alisandro and Tarrion Grant into starting roles.

Wide receiver CJ Smith could finally make his Purdue debut after a hamstring injury forced him out of the first six games.

Defensive tackle Mo Omonode has been banged up of late, missing the game against Wisconsin and playing 14 snaps before exiting against Illinois as well. The junior standout is listed as questionable.