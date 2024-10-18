Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

in other news
WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup
Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent Purdue visit
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent unofficial visit to West Lafayette.
Purdue defense lacking "unity" amid historic struggles
Purdue's defense hasn't just been bad. It's on pace to become the worst in program history in 2024.
Ryan Walters reveals Ryan Browne as starter against Oregon
Purdue and Ryan Walters made offensive changes last week, which are set to continue heading into a matchup with Oregon.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Jason Simmons pre-Oregon press conferences
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and offensive analyst Jason Simmons pre-Oregon.
in other news
WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup
Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent Purdue visit
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent unofficial visit to West Lafayette.
Purdue defense lacking "unity" amid historic struggles
Purdue's defense hasn't just been bad. It's on pace to become the worst in program history in 2024.
The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' Friday night clash with Oregon in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Quarterback Hudson Card remains sidelined, missing his second straight game, while that doesn't change Purdue's plans at the position with Ryan Browne getting the start regardless of Card's status.
Starting cornerback Nyland Green is also out after playing the last two games, which will thrust both Botros Alisandro and Tarrion Grant into starting roles.
Wide receiver CJ Smith could finally make his Purdue debut after a hamstring injury forced him out of the first six games.
Defensive tackle Mo Omonode has been banged up of late, missing the game against Wisconsin and playing 14 snaps before exiting against Illinois as well. The junior standout is listed as questionable.