Purdue Availability Report: Three Boilers out versus Ohio State

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' Saturday afternoon clash with Ohio State in Columbus.

This is perhaps the lightest availability report of the season for the Boilermakers, with just three players, aside from those out for the season, not suiting up in Columbus. The trio includes rotational defensive linemen Damarjhe Lewis and Jamarius Dinkins, as well as backup tackle Josh Sales Jr., who has been sidelined for all but two games this season.

Reserve defensive back Anthony Brown is also listed as questionable for today's game.



