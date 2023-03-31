It has been a rough go for Purdue baseball since the start of the series at Ole MIss a few weeks ago. Since the start of that series Purdue has lost eight of 10 games, including last weekend where it lost both games of the Sunday doublheader with Michigan State after Purdue had won the conference opener on Friday. If the Boilers are going to make the Big Ten Tournament they have to make hay this weekend against one of the worst teams in the country.

Purdue currently sits at 10-13, 1-2 in the Big Ten after an 8-2 midweek loss at Indiana State. This weekend is the first full home series of the year, and it comes against a Northwestern team that has been very bad so far this year. The Wildcats have yet to play a conference game, but htey are a dismal 2-17 coming in. They have a win over Butler and a win over a Northern Illinois team Purdue beat in its home opener a few weeks ago.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Northwestern (2-17, 0-0 B1G) at Purdue (10-13, 1-2 B1G)

Friday to Sunday, March 31-April 2 / Watch B1G+

Series Opener: Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. ET

Middle Game: Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. ET

Alexander Field / West Lafayette, Indiana

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: Khal Stephen (So, RHP) vs. TBA for NU

Saturday: Jonathan Blackwell (Jr, LHP) vs. TBA for NU

Sunday: Kyle Iwinski (Jr, RHP) vs. TBA for NU

A large reason Northwestern has struggled is an abyssmal pitching staff. The Wildcats have a team ERA 9.78. That is easily the worst in the conference and nearly a full four runs worse than 12th place Michigan State. The Wildcats are also the worst fielding team in the conference and they are 11th in hitting with a .251 average and elague worst eight home runs. By comparison, Purdue's Paul Toetz has eight by himself. Stephen Hrustich and and Alex Calarco are their only hitters batting over .300.

Northwestern is the worst team in the conference by a pretty wide margin. That is why Purdue needs to have a solid weekend and get a sweep. Generally 12 conference wins is enough for a top 8 finish in the league and berth in the conference tournament. Purdue has Northwestern this week, a 5-19 Minnesota team next week, and a Penn State team that was swept by Michigan in its opening series after that. The back half of the conference schedule has league contenders Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana, and Nebraska, so Purdue needs all three this weekend.