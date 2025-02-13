Purdue Baseball Opens 2025 Season with Stephen F. Austin in Texas

College baseball is back, and Purdue is looking to continue showing improvement with a nearly new roster in 2025. Last season the Boilermakers started strong and were in the Big Ten title race before a late season collapse. A ninth inning collapse in the Sunday game against Indiana derailed all the momentum from a solid campaign. Purdue lost the final seven games of the season (two to Michigan, three to Illinois, and both Big Ten Tournament games) to finish 33-24 overall and 13-11 in conference play.

This season there are some big changes thanks to the expanded Big Ten. With 17 programs in the league (Wisconsin does not have a team) the conference expanded the league schedule from eight conference series of three games each to 10). That limits the early non-conference portion of the schedule, as Purdue is now slated to start the Big Ten season March 7th at Minnesota (in U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings). Purdue’s “bye” weekend on conference play is also early, as the Boilermakers will host Illinois-Chicago March 14-16 at Alexander Field.

The first three weekends of the season will be busy, as Purdue will play four games each against Stephen F. Austin (at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, TX), Niagara, and Akron (both at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, NC). The season starts Friday afternoon.

Purdue should be a strong favorite in a pseudo road series this weekend. Stephen F. Austin was a dismal 10-44 last season. The Lumberjacks have not had a winning season since going 29-28 in 2017.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Stephen F. Austin (10-44, 5-22 WAC in 2024) vs. Purdue (33-24, 13-11 Big Ten in 2024)

Doubleheader: Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. ET

Middle Day: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. ET

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1 Friday: Carter Doorn (Sr, RHP) vs. SFA’s Dylan Mulchay (So, RHP)

Game 2 Friday: Cole Van Assen (So, RHP) vs. SFA’s Cody Templeton (Jr, LHP)

Saturday: Easton Storey (So, LHP) vs. SFA’s Trent Nickerson (Sr, LHP)

Sunday: TBA for Both Teams

Purdue features a mostly new roster this year after graduating 21 seniors and losing Big Ten Freshman of the Year Luke Gaffney to Clemson in the transfer portal. Friday Starter Doorn is moving into the rotation after making 21 appearances in relief last year with a 5.05 ERA and a 3-0 record. Cole Van Assen made 13 appearances and eight starts last year with a 4.31 ERA and a 5-2 record. Easton Storey is also a converted reliever, making six appearances last season as a freshman.

Third baseman Brandon Anderson, First baseman CJ Richmond, and outfielder Keenan Spence, all seniors, were cited as “Players to watch” by the Big Ten. Anderson was a multiyear starter at Louisville before coming to Purdue via the portal, while Richmond was a first team all-MAC selection last year at Western Michigan and even made the all tournament team in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament. He had 67 RBI last year for the Broncos, so expectations are high for him this year.

Camden Gasser is the top returning bat from last season, as he batted .359 and had 29 RBI. Logan Sutter is back after batting .324 with 8 home runs and 37 RBI.

Expectations are not high going into the season from a conference perspective. Purdue was not picked as one of the preseason top 6 teams in the conference. Oregon (led by former Purdue coach Mark Wasikowski) was picked as the league favorite, followed by Nebraska, Indiana, UCLA, Michigan, and USC in that order. Purdue will host Michigan, UCLA, and Nebraska at Alexander Field and it has to go to Indiana.

The expanded Big Ten also means a different Big Ten Tournament this year. Instead of just eight teams making the field and a traditional double elimination affair, 12 teams will now make the league tournament. The field will be divided into four pools of three teams each, with the winner of each pool moving on to the single elimination semifinals. The easiest way to explain that is, in the event of a three-way tie at 1-1 in pool play, the top seed of the three teams will move on. A top 4 seed in the league tournament would move on with just one win in a three-way scenario, while the other teams in the pool would have to win both games to move on.

The home opener at Alexander Field is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 against Butler.