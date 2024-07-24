The expansion of coaching staffs and scholarships for college baseball is now paying dividends for Purdue, as it has now added a top notch assistant to Greg Goff's staff. Earlier this week Purdue signed Greg Lovelady on as an assistant coach for baseball to work with hitters and catchers.

Lovelady brings with him a wealth of experience in college baseball. As a player he as the starting catcher for the Miami Hurricanes when they won the 1999 and 2001 national championships.

After his playing career was over he was an assistant for the Hurricanes. He became a head coach at Wright State in 2014 and took the Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in 2015 and 2016. His Raiders won more than 40 games in each of those two tournament years, and he was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016.

He was then hired by Central Florida and spent seven years there. He won 40 games and went to the tournament in year one, and his team won at least 33 games each year in his remaining time. He was let go following the 2023 season. His teams had a winning record in each of his seven seasons, but they only made the tournament in his first season in 2017.

Lovelady is a quality coach. He has shown he can get it done here in the Midwest at a smaller program. He had a lot of success at Wright State and for a time there were rumblings he would take over as head coach of the Hurricanes when long-time coach Jim Morris retired after the 2018 season. His addition is a major plus, as in 22 years of coaching he has coached 55 MLB Draft picks