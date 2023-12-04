Purdue Basketball #4 in AP Poll
Purdue's stay atop the AP top 25 was a brief one in 2023-24. The four-point overtime loss in the Big Ten opener at Northwestern was enough to elevate Arizona to No. 1 this week, meaning if Purdue wins its next two games and if Arizona wins out it will get a shot at the No. 1 team in the country in less than two weeks.
That is in the future, however. For this week Purdue is sitting fourth in the polls, continuing its impressive run as a top 5 team dating back to last year.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Arizona
|
59
|
1,571
|
2. Kansas
|
1
|
1,460
|
3. Houston
|
3
|
1,432
|
4. Purdue
|
|
1,407
|
5. UConn
|
1,340
|
6. Baylor
|
1,234
|
7. Gonzaga
|
1,146
|
8. Marquette
|
1,134
|
9. North Carolina
|
1,004
|
10. Creighton
|
921
|
11. Florida Atlantic
|
901
|
12. Texas
|
763
|
13. Colorado State
|
755
|
14. BYU
|
732
|
15. Miami (FL)
|
638
|
16. Kentucky
|
544
|
17. Tennessee
|
509
|
18. James Madison
|
381
|
19. Oklahoma
|
355
|
20. Illinois
|
322
|
21. Texas A&M
|
306
|
22. Duke
|
296
|
23. Wisconsin
|
245
|
24. Clemson
|
227
|
25. San Diego State
|
168
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Virginia 148, Ohio St. 122, TCU 87, Northwestern 77, Alabama 50, Michigan St. 46, Princeton 35, UCLA 23, Cincinnati 21, Mississippi 15, Arkansas 14, Providence 13, South Carolina 9, Villanova 8, Colorado 5, Memphis 5, Nevada 4, Georgia Tech 2.