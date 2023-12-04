Purdue's stay atop the AP top 25 was a brief one in 2023-24. The four-point overtime loss in the Big Ten opener at Northwestern was enough to elevate Arizona to No. 1 this week, meaning if Purdue wins its next two games and if Arizona wins out it will get a shot at the No. 1 team in the country in less than two weeks.

That is in the future, however. For this week Purdue is sitting fourth in the polls, continuing its impressive run as a top 5 team dating back to last year.



