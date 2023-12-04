Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Purdue Basketball #4 in AP Poll

Dec 1, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) grabs a rebound against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) grabs a rebound against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue's stay atop the AP top 25 was a brief one in 2023-24. The four-point overtime loss in the Big Ten opener at Northwestern was enough to elevate Arizona to No. 1 this week, meaning if Purdue wins its next two games and if Arizona wins out it will get a shot at the No. 1 team in the country in less than two weeks.

That is in the future, however. For this week Purdue is sitting fourth in the polls, continuing its impressive run as a top 5 team dating back to last year.


Ap Poll - December 4
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Arizona

59

1,571

2. Kansas

1

1,460

3. Houston

3

1,432

4. Purdue


1,407

5. UConn

1,340

6. Baylor

1,234

7. Gonzaga

1,146

8. Marquette

1,134

9. North Carolina

1,004

10. Creighton

921

11. Florida Atlantic

901

12. Texas

763

13. Colorado State

755

14. BYU

732

15. Miami (FL)

638

16. Kentucky

544

17. Tennessee

509

18. James Madison

381

19. Oklahoma

355

20. Illinois

322

21. Texas A&M

306

22. Duke

296

23. Wisconsin

245

24. Clemson

227

25. San Diego State

168

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Virginia 148, Ohio St. 122, TCU 87, Northwestern 77, Alabama 50, Michigan St. 46, Princeton 35, UCLA 23, Cincinnati 21, Mississippi 15, Arkansas 14, Providence 13, South Carolina 9, Villanova 8, Colorado 5, Memphis 5, Nevada 4, Georgia Tech 2.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement