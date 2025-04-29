Purdue basketball announces 2025-26 Big Ten opponents

Purdue basketball announced its 2025-26 Big Ten opponents on Tuesday afternoon, revealing the home only, away only and home and away draws for conference play next season.

The three home and away opponents for the Boilermakers are set to be Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. The in-state rivalry remains as a protected two-time matchup during conference play next season, as is expected, while the Boilermakers will also travel to Madison and Iowa City for one of two meetings with the Badgers and Hawkeyes.

Along with Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin, Purdue will also host the reigning Big Ten regular season champions, Michigan State, along with Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Oregon and Washington.

For the road only opponents, Purdue will rack up some air miles during the heart of Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are set for east coast and west coast roadtrips, where they will battle Maryland in College Park and Rutgers in Piscataway, along with heading west. Purdue will hit the road against USC and UCLA after hosting the two new California members of the conference in Mackey Arena last season. The west coast trip will mark Purdue's first meetings with USC and UCLA in their home state since 1972 and 1999, respectively. Also on the schedule are road tests against Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State.

Matt Painter and Purdue will look to get back to a Big Ten regular season championship next season after seeing its two-year streak snapped in 2024-25 and will do so with the return of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer, along with the arrival of key off-season pickups Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer.