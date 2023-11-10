Matt Painter did it again.

Before CJ Cox steps on campus as a Purdue Boilermaker, before he puts on the jersey, before he scores a point, he might just be your new favorite Boilermaker.



In a class of five commits, it's hard to stand out. CJ Cox is the least decorated of the five. Before committing, Cox didn't have any stars to his name. He has three now, mostly off the respect of Matt Painter's scouting, but also because if you do know to look at CJ Cox and watch him play, it's obvious. He's a player. A dynamic scorer with the ability to get his own shot, a tough defender with some of the best hands in high school, and a heart that's hard to measure without sounding cliche.



"CJ Cox, I thought that was an absolute steal for us," Matt Painter said about Cox on Thursday. "Just kind of stumbled upon him."



It's one of the best recruiting stories of the year.