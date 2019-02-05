Before Jordan Murphy had even dropped his head, Grady Eifert had set his feet.

If it looked like the Boilermaker senior knew what Minnesota's wrecking ball of a big man was going to do before he did it early in Sunday's Purdue win, it's because he did. He'd studied Murphy in advance and diagnosed his intent before it could even be carried out.

Because of that anticipation, as well as the willingness, if not eagerness, to get snow-plowed in help defense, Eifert was right there as soon as Murphy spun off Matt Haarms and right into him, knocking Eifert to the floor and pinning the first of three offensive fouls on the day on Murphy.

It's been a strength of Eifert's this season, taking charges, but also a long-standing staple of Purdue's program, one that this latest Boilermaker team has kept in accordance with.