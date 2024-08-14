Future offers are starting to trickle out from Matt Painter and Purdue including offering a local guard for the 2027 season. That's obviously quite a bit aways, but the focus turning towards 2026 and 27 offers gives a good insight into where Purdue is looking for the future, but maybe even more illuminating, where it is currently.



The 2026 and 27 offer class will be heavy with guards as Purdue will have to transition to life without Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.



Smith and Loyer's four years as starters has shaped Purdue's program as much as any tandem in the Painter era. They've won over 60 games as starters in their freshman and sophomore seasons. When all things are said and done, it's likely the pair will have wrapped up every win record for a career at Purdue and maybe the Big Ten as a conference.



That makes it a little difficult to recruit for younger guards while the starting spot seems locked up for the foreseeable future. That's why the 2026 and 2027 classes are going to be so fascinating.



It's no coincidence that 2024 saw Painter add just one freshman, Myles Colvin. With Purdue's starting lineup set in the backfield, high schools are going to be reticent to sign up to be on the bench for the next three or four years.



But with Purdue bringing in a class of five freshmen this year, Painter might have already settled the back court of his future with CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, and Jack Benter all looking like potential long-term starters after Loyer and Smith graduate.



Which makes Painter's future freshmen a delicate dance of reinforcements, gems in the rough, and potential stars to challenge upper classmen.



Let's take a look at recent offers.