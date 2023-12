The holidays mean one thing for high school basketball - holiday tournaments!



Purdue has two 2024 commits playing tonight, with Kanon Catchings' Overtime Elite team playing WRD at 6:30 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Gicarri Harris playing in his second straight game for Grayson High School in Greenville, South Carolina as part of the Chick-Fil-A Classic.



Purdue head coach Matt Painter made his way to Greenville yesterday to catch Harris' early game before flying back to West Lafayette to make practice ahead of preparing for Eastern Kentucky tonight.



It's not just committed players that will be in action tonight though.



Trent Sisley is tipping off just about now as part of the PSC Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament.