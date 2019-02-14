Ticker
Gold & Black Radio Express: Gold & Black Memories

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart celebrate Valentine's Day by looking back on "sweetest" shooters and "sweetest" seasons in Purdue annals. Plus, Alan has a fun memory of a 2007 game vs. IU that was supposed to be played on Valentine's Day ... but wasn't. One Boiler enjoyed a game he'll never forget.

