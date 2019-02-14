Gold & Black Radio Express: Gold & Black Memories
Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart celebrate Valentine's Day by looking back on "sweetest" shooters and "sweetest" seasons in Purdue annals. Plus, Alan has a fun memory of a 2007 game vs. IU that was supposed to be played on Valentine's Day ... but wasn't. One Boiler enjoyed a game he'll never forget.
Gold & Black Memories podcast celebrates Valentine's Day by looking at "sweetest" seasons and "sweetest" shooters in #Purdue annals. And few shooters were more sweet than Troy Lewis.https://t.co/UEYfBDTZt4 pic.twitter.com/LlwDLt3B4U— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 14, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.