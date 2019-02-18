Ticker
GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Indiana, more

More: Purdue 2018-19 roster | 2018-19 men's basketball schedule

Looking for a regular season sweep of its rivals and another step forward in the Big Ten title hunt, No. 15 Purdue heads to Bloomington Monday for Tuesday's meeting with struggling Indiana.

Matt Painter met with local media Monday to discuss the Hoosiers and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

