GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Minnesota, more
Purdue's win streak remains intact, but it endured by the slimmest of margins at Penn State, where the Boilermakers won in overtime Thursday night.
Now, it's a quick turnaround before Sunday's noon tipoff against Minnesota.
Matt Painter met with local media Saturday to discuss the Gophers and more.
See what he had to say in this GoldandBlack.com video.
