GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Penn State, more
Riding a streak of eight wins out of nine games, No. 17 Purdue is surging as it heads to Penn State for Thursday night's meeting in State College.
Wednesday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss the Lions and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
