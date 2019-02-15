GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Penn State, more
As No. 12 Purdue comes off a loss for only the second time since late December, the Boilermakers return home to face the same Penn State team they needed overtime to beat in State College just a few games ago.
Friday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss Penn State, the loss at Maryland and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
