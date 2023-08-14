Purdue will be happy to wrap up their Europe trip with a fourth win, and start preparing for coming back home.



Purdue beat BK Brno 71-61, with a roster that will barely reflect the one Purdue hopes to carry into the season.



Myles Colvin and Camden Heide joined a growing list of missing Purdue players. Colvin had a last-minute hiccup with his passport. Heide is suffering from a back injury sustained when he went up for a dunk in Purdue's last exhibition game and he went slamming to the ground.



Ethan Morton has missed all four games with a hamstring injury he sustained the week before Purdue's trip while Zach Edey will be away from the program for a month and a half as he plays with Team Canada at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

With Edey's absence and Purdue's wing depth hurting, it was Purdue's bigs carrying the load at the end of their four game exhibition schedule.



Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn combined to score 40 points with William Berg throwing in 8 points and 6 rebounds. Braden Smith and Lance Jones combined for 12 assists from the point guard spot.



