Matt Painter is using Europe to see what his roster has to offer, and in the second game of three straight, he gave two freshman a chance to start.



Myles Colvin and Camden Heide both responded, scoring in double-figures and leading Purdue to a route of the BK Hessing Kangaroos, 92-57.



What didn't change for Purdue was Braden Smith's play making, as the sophomore guard went for 11 assists, his second straight game of double-digit assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell stocks are trending up as four Purdue players scored in double-figures.



Here's a collection of observations and thoughts from Purdue's second of four exhibitions in Europe: