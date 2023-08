Through late whistles, untrustworthy scorekeeping, and many time zones, Purdue basketball started off its slate of four Europe games by defeating Kickz Ibam in Germany, 88-71.





Braden Smith was the straw that stirred Purdue's offense, Brian Waddell shined off the bench, and Purdue's defense struggled early without their Player of the Year Zach Edey.



But a strong fourth quarter surge helped Purdue show off their new guards, but a Mason Gillis injury might hang over a team already missing Ethan Morton with a hamstring injury.



Quick thoughts and more below, only at Boiler Upload.