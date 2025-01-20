Purdue basketball jumps six spots in AP Top 25 Poll

Purdue basketball saw another jump in this week's AP Top 25 poll, moving up seven spots from 17th to 11th. The jump comes after the Boilermakers went 2-0 against the two new Pacific Northwest teams in the conference, defeating Washington and formerly No. 13 Oregon on the road.

Matt Painter and company extended their winning streak to seven since dropping back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Auburn leading up to Christmas.