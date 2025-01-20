Purdue basketball jumps six spots in AP Top 25 Poll

Purdue basketball saw another jump in this week's AP Top 25 poll, moving up seven spots from 17th to 11th. The jump comes after the Boilermakers went 2-0 against the two new Pacific Northwest teams in the conference, defeating Washington and formerly No. 13 Oregon on the road.
Matt Painter and company extended their winning streak to seven since dropping back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Auburn leading up to Christmas.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.