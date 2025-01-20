Advertisement
Published Jan 20, 2025
Purdue basketball jumps six spots in AP Top 25 Poll
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue basketball saw another jump in this week's AP Top 25 poll, moving up seven spots from 17th to 11th. The jump comes after the Boilermakers went 2-0 against the two new Pacific Northwest teams in the conference, defeating Washington and formerly No. 13 Oregon on the road.

Matt Painter and company extended their winning streak to seven since dropping back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Auburn leading up to Christmas.

Advertisement
AP Top 25 Poll - January 20th
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Auburn

62

1,550

2. Duke


1,485

3. Iowa State


1,397

4. Alabama


1,338

5. Florida


1,262

6. Tennessee

1,170

7. Houston

1,151

8. Michigan State

1,109

9. Kentucky

1,057

10. Marquette

950

11. Purdue

906

12. Kansas

902

13. Texas A&M

794

14. Mississippi State

731

15. Oregon

638

16. Ole Miss

564

17. Illinois

526

18. Wisconsin

437

19. UConn

365

20. St. John's

320

21. Michigan

305

22. Missouri

275

23. West Virginia

240

24. Memphis

232

25. Louisville

125

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Advertisement