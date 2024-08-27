PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue basketball lands 2026 in-state guard Luke Ertel

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue basketball has its first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle, as Mt. Vernon (Ind.) point guard Luke Ertel announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X on Tuesday evening. Ertel chose Purdue over offers from Butler and Wake Forest.

Ertel began picking up steam on the recruiting trail this past spring while playing alongside Trent Sisley, Braylon Mullins and Malachi Moreno for Indiana Elite, where the Boilermakers entered the picture.

The in-state standout first earned his offer from Matt Painter and company in late July, after the staff watched him more closely on the AAU circuit, and quickly emerged as a potential first addition to the 2026 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2 point guard had an injury shortened sophomore campaign for Mt. Vernon, but averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 44% from the field and 39% from three-point range. That is the type of production, along with his intangibles, that makes Ertel an intriguing addition to the program.

When Boiler Upload was in attendance for Ertel's 20-10 double-double, where he took over the game offensively, served as an excellent facilitator, was active on the glass and the defensive end of the floor. Ertel is the type of point guard, who can play off the ball if needed, that Matt Painter has utilized since he has been in West Lafayette, making Ertel a seamless fit with the Boilermakers.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2M4RzRUNU1mMnM0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF5aW5nIGluIEJsYWNrIGFuZCBHb2xkIPCfmoLwn5ak8J+SmyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvY29tbWl0dGVk P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jY29tbWl0dGVk PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUHVEdkh5MmFaNiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B1RHZIeTJhWjY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTHVrZSBFcnRl bCAoQEVydGVsTHVrZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F cnRlbEx1a2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mjg1NTUxNzIyNDg3ODk0NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
