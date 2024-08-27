Purdue basketball has its first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle, as Mt. Vernon (Ind.) point guard Luke Ertel announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X on Tuesday evening. Ertel chose Purdue over offers from Butler and Wake Forest.

Ertel began picking up steam on the recruiting trail this past spring while playing alongside Trent Sisley, Braylon Mullins and Malachi Moreno for Indiana Elite, where the Boilermakers entered the picture.

The in-state standout first earned his offer from Matt Painter and company in late July, after the staff watched him more closely on the AAU circuit, and quickly emerged as a potential first addition to the 2026 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2 point guard had an injury shortened sophomore campaign for Mt. Vernon, but averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 44% from the field and 39% from three-point range. That is the type of production, along with his intangibles, that makes Ertel an intriguing addition to the program.

When Boiler Upload was in attendance for Ertel's 20-10 double-double, where he took over the game offensively, served as an excellent facilitator, was active on the glass and the defensive end of the floor. Ertel is the type of point guard, who can play off the ball if needed, that Matt Painter has utilized since he has been in West Lafayette, making Ertel a seamless fit with the Boilermakers.