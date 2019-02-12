PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Purdue did everything it had to do Tuesday night to win at Maryland.

It started the game well. It didn’t turn the ball over, committing just four. It more than held its own on the glass against one of the Big Ten’s most formidable rebounding teams. It grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.

But the box the 12th-ranked Boilermakers couldn’t check, the thing they couldn’t do rendered all the rest of it irrelevant: Score.

Purdue couldn’t score, not in the second half at least.

"It just felt like a lid was on the rim," senior Ryan Cline said.

And because of it, the Boilermakers’ eight-game winning streak ended at the Xfinity Center, after No. 24 Maryland turned an 11-point first-half deficit into a 70-56 win.

The Terrapins outscored Purdue 40-18 in the second half, as the Boilermakers, one of the most potent, efficient offensive teams in college basketball thus far this season, were only 6-of-36 from the floor in the final 20 minutes.

Maryland seemed to up its pressure on Purdue’s guards in the second half, forcing difficult shots. Often, it would follow its misses, then miss, or have blocked, just-as-difficult follow-ups.

Its initial shots were often hurried or challenged, a deficit in the sort of poise and savvy offensively Purdue has shown often through its season-transforming January and early February.

"We just didn't do a good job when they got aggressive of just probing the defense and going to the next action, but that happens," Coach Matt Painter said. "That happens when teams D you up and the crowd gets into it."

Carsen Edwards scored 24 points for Purdue, but did so on 8-of-27 shooting, with two turnovers and no assists.

Ryan Cline was 3-of-12 from the floor.



Two of Purdue’s six second-half field goals came courtesy of Trevion Williams rebounding difficult jumpers that missed.

While Purdue cratered at one end of the floor, Maryland surged.

After shooting 40 percent in the first half, missing a good number of open threes playing off Purdue's double teams in the post, the Terrapins made 60 percent of their shots after halftime, including four dunks and three threes.

