 GoldandBlack - Purdue Basketball: What comes next?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 13:21:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Basketball: What comes next?

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter (AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Purdue's eventful 2021-2022 season ended in gutting fashion Friday night, in an upset Sweet 16 loss to Saint Peter's in Philadelphia, ushering in an off-season of profound change for the Boilermakers.

Here's a look at what comes next.


JADEN IVEY'S INEVITABLE DEPARTURE

There is no decision for the Boilermaker sophomore All-American to make.

A projected top-five pick in this summer's NBA draft, Ivey will certainly forego his final two seasons of eligibility at Purdue and turn pro, and there's no reasonable argument for him to do otherwise.

Ivey struggled against Saint Peter's, but was one of the top players In college basketball this season, one of the Big Ten's many name-brand stars.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}