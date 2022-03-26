Purdue Basketball: What comes next?

There is no decision for the Boilermaker sophomore All-American to make.

A projected top-five pick in this summer's NBA draft, Ivey will certainly forego his final two seasons of eligibility at Purdue and turn pro, and there's no reasonable argument for him to do otherwise.

Ivey struggled against Saint Peter's, but was one of the top players In college basketball this season, one of the Big Ten's many name-brand stars.