Another offer in the 2025 recruiting class was extended by Matt Painter and Purdue, as four-star small forward Sebastian Williams-Adams added an offer from the Boilermakers on Friday morning. The No. 35 player in the Rivals150 adds Purdue to a list of offers that also includes Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M, and others.

The St. John's (TX) forward was just in Orlando, as was Matt Painter, for the NBPA Top 100 showcase and was first team all camp. He also plays for JL3 Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he averaged 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 53% from the field across 12 games prior to the June break.

Williams-Adams is an athletic forward that can get to the rim and is a force in transition with his length. He is still developing his perimeter shooting, connecting at a career-high 34% clip on 110 attempts as a junior at St. John's last season. Defensively, he can truly guard four positions effectively, having been matched up with opposing fives as well.

Purdue has sent out a late flurry of 2025 offers to include Braylon Mullins, Antione West Jr., Nikolas Khamenia and now Williams-Adams over the last month. That quartet joins Trent Sisley as the Boilermakers' top options in the class.