Purdue is now entering the mix for one of Indiana's premiere talents in the 2025 recruiting class. Four-star Greenfield-Central guard Braylon Mullins picked up an offer from the Boilermakers on Monday evening.

Mullins has long been on Purdue's radar, but hadn't been extended an offer as Matt Painter and the Boilermakers continue to sort out their roster numbers crunch.

The 6-foot-5 marksman has cemented himself as one of the top shooters in the class this spring while playing alongside now fellow 2025 Purdue target Trent Sisley on Indiana Elite 17U 3SSB. Across 19 games on the 3SSB circuit, Mullins is averaging a team-high 18.3 points, along with 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He is also shooting a blistering 44% from three-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

Mullins has taken a massive jump during the AAU season, which has seen the likes of Michigan, North Carolina, UConn, and Missouri enter the mix, along with the Boilermakers. The in-state standout also holds offers from Indiana, Butler, Iowa, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and others.

The rising guard now becomes a priority target for Matt Painter and Purdue in the class, joining Sisley as the top two viable prospects for the Boilermakers at this time.