The offers just keep rolling for Purdue basketball after the spring live period. On Wednesday night, the Boilermakers became the sixth program to offer 2026 four-star guard Bo Ogden, joining Texas, SMU, UTEP, Stephen F. Austin and Texas State.

The St. Michael's Academy (TX.) guard played for ASAK Elite in the 3SSB session III stop in College Station, where Matt Painter was on hand last weekend. The 6-foot-6 guard/wing is averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field. A 29% three-point percentage is down from his 46% clip as a sophomore at St. Michael's Academy last season.

Ogden has all the makings of a knockdown shooter at the collegiate level, but can also create off the bounce to get to the rim. At 6-foot-6 he has some position versatility as well.

Purdue has offered three 2026 prospects the last three days, with Ohio forward Anthony Thompson and Florida combo guard Jermal Jones Jr. also fielding new offers from the Boilermakers. That trio joins four four-star guards, Steven Reynolds III, Taylen Kinney, Jonathan Sanderson and Gabe Sularski, as Purdue's top targets in the class as things currently stand.