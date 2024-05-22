Another offer has been sent out by Matt Painter and Purdue basketball as 2026 small forward Anthony Thompson added the Boilermakers to his list of suitors on Wednesday evening.

Thompson has been on Purdue's radar for some time and now the Ohio native is firmly on the Boilermakers' board for the 2026 recruiting class. He also holds offers from the likes of Texas, Ohio State, Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia, among others.

The Lebanon (Ohio) standout averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists during his sophomore campaign, and has seen a rise in his recruitment as a result. The The 6-foot-7 lefty can score at all three levels and has the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions on the wing. Thompson also plays for Indiana Elite on the 3SSB circuit.

Purdue has offered a trio of 2026 prospects in the last few days, with Thompson joining fellow wing Bo Ogden and combo guard Jermal Jones. Those prospects are in addition to four-star guards Steven Reynolds III, Taylen Kinney, Jonathan Sanderson and Gabe Sularski in the class.