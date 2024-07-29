As Purdue continues to add more prospects to its 2026 recruiting board, two more joined the group this weekend, both coming from Utah. Matt Painter and the Boilermakers sent out offers to 2026 four-star shooting guard Junior County and 2026 center Jamyn Sondrup on Sunday. The pair both play for Utah Prospects on the 16U 3SSB circuit.

County is the more touted of the western duo, being the No. 64 player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals. The Manti product holds offers from TCU, Houston, Cal, BYU, Utah, Stanford, and Washington State, now along with the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-4 guard also competed at the USA Basketball Junior National Team U17 Training Camp in June.

Sondrup, a 6-foot-10 center has been picking up steam on the recruiting trail this spring and summer, adding offers from the Boilermakers, BYU, Utah and Cal. Those four are in addition to previous offers from Washington, Arizona State and UNLV in 2023. The Springville native averaged 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 60% from the field and 37% from three-point range as a sophomore last season.

Purdue's 2026 board now reaches 15 offers with County and Sondrup entering the mix this weekend. A heavy emphasis has been put on guards in the class as well, with Jermal Jones, Steven Reynolds III, Bo Ogden, Tay Kinney, Jonathan Sanderson and Luke Ertel being offered. Sondrup is the second big man to earn an offer in the class, following behind Kansas center Ethan Taylor just a few weeks ago.