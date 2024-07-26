Many high school prospects play multiple sports before deciding on their best for the collegiate level, but 2026 guard Colben Landrew is one of the few who could see a bright future on either the hardwood and the gridiron. Matt Painter and company have seen enough to believe that to be the case on the basketball side as Landrew earned an offer from Purdue on Friday evening.

The Alabama native, who transferred to Wheeler (Ga.) this summer, adds the Boilermakers to a growing list of schools pursuing him, which also includes Alabama, Auburn, Cal, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others. Those programs are in addition to the Alabama, Ole Miss and Louisville football programs, which have also offered.

The 6-foot-6 Landrew is a big guard that is smooth in his movement, while having the pedigree as a perimeter shooter as well as the ability to create his own shot off the dribble. Purdue has already dipped into Georgia in recent memory with the addition of Gicarri Harris in the 2024 class and will look to the Peach State for more talent moving forward.

Purdue's board in the 2026 recruiting class continues to grow, with Landrew joining the likes of Ethan Taylor, Jermal Jones Jr., Bo Ogden, Felipe Quinones and Anthony Thompson as the newest batch of offers since the start of May.