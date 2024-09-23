Purdue Basketball Opens Practice for 2024-25 VIDEO

Purdue basketball will have a different look in 2024-25. Gone is two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, as well as longtime.program stalwarts Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton. The Boilermakers still return three starters from a team that reached the National Championship game. The goal of a third straight Big Ten championship is very much attainable.
Today marked the first official practice of the 2024-25 season, and Boiler Upload has video from today's practice. Here are the clips our crew got.
Camden Heide Diacusses the Offseason
Braden Smith on Freshman Expectations
Trey Kaufman on the First Practice
Matt Painter Talks about the First Practice
Additional Highlights
