Published Sep 23, 2024
Purdue Basketball Opens Practice for 2024-25 VIDEO
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue basketball will have a different look in 2024-25. Gone is two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, as well as longtime.program stalwarts Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton. The Boilermakers still return three starters from a team that reached the National Championship game. The goal of a third straight Big Ten championship is very much attainable.

Today marked the first official practice of the 2024-25 season, and Boiler Upload has video from today's practice. Here are the clips our crew got.

Camden Heide Diacusses the Offseason

Braden Smith on Freshman Expectations 

Trey Kaufman on the First Practice

Matt Painter Talks about the First Practice

Additional Highlights

