Purdue Basketball Opens Practice for 2024-25 VIDEO

Purdue basketball will have a different look in 2024-25. Gone is two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, as well as longtime.program stalwarts Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton. The Boilermakers still return three starters from a team that reached the National Championship game. The goal of a third straight Big Ten championship is very much attainable.

Today marked the first official practice of the 2024-25 season, and Boiler Upload has video from today's practice. Here are the clips our crew got.