Look, it's not going to be the biggest story coming out of this ultra-eventful game, but it's become one of the best stories of Purdue's season, what Nojel Eastern has been able to do at the foul line.

He was 8-of-8 tonight at Penn State, 6-of-6 in overtime, the third time this season, and second in as many games, in which Eastern has loomed large in a Boilermaker win in that area of the game where it was feared he'd be a liability, based off last season's results.