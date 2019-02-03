Post-game analysis: The 3-2-1 and Wrap Video
Some quick analysis from No. 17 Purdue's come-from-behind 73-63 win over Minnesota Sunday.
NOJEL EASTERN DELIVERS AGAIN
As Purdue's winning, it's coming to light more and more how many winning players the Boilermakers have on their team, and one of those players is clearly Nojel Eastern, who's found so many ways, excelled in so many situations during this season-changing extended winning streak
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news