Purdue's season ended in spectacular fashion, as just the second #1 seed to lose their first game of an NCAA Tournament.



It has cast doubts about Matt Painter's style of play, this team, and more going into an off season that will serve as a redemption story or confirmation bias about Purdue's ability to win outside of the Big Ten. Purdue has now finished the last three seasons as a top-five seeded team losing to a double-digit seed.



Win a season ends in a historic loss, the off-season that follows tends to have a lot of questions.



The first most pressing for Painter and Purdue to answer, is a simple one with complicated and varying factors making the answer unclear at the moment.



Is this the roster that Purdue will have heading into next season?